Brokerages Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target at $24.00

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAIN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 59,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

