Brokerages Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target at $24.00

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RAIN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 59,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
