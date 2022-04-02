Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $6.20

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. cut their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

