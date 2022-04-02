Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) PT at $15.08

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.74. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.