Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

