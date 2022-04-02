Brokers Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

