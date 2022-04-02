Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

