Brokers Offer Predictions for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,933,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,627,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after buying an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

