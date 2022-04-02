Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $57.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $6,075,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,151 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.