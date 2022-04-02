Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $57.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
