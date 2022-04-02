Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

BIP opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

