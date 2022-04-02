Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

