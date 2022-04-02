Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after purchasing an additional 325,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.