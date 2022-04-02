Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

