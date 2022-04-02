Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $451.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

