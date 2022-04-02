Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.