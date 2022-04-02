Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Bruker has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

