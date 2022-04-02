BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BTBD stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 13.58. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages.

