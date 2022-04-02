Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

