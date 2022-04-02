Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) PT Lowered to €29.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €33.00 ($36.26) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

