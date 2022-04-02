Bytom (BTM) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $45.33 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00271824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,195,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,390,194 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

