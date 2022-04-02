Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CDZI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadiz by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

