Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. Calix has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

