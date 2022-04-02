Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 767,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

