Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.11.

CU stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.23. 332,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,074. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

