Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 30,080 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.