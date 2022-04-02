Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 30,080 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

