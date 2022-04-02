Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

