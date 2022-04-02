Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. Cancom has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.
About Cancom (Get Rating)
