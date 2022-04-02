Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

