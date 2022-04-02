Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.41

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €196.41 ($215.84) and traded as high as €204.70 ($224.95). Capgemini shares last traded at €202.50 ($222.53), with a volume of 497,849 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €189.14 and a 200-day moving average of €196.41.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

