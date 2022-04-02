Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.99 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

