Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.99. 1,578,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.