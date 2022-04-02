CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

