Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

