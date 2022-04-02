CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

