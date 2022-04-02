Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $523.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

