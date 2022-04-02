Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,207,636 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

