Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

