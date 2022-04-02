Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Centene by 70.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Centene by 7,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

