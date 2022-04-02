Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $11.20 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.40.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 20,816,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,260. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

