Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $11.20 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.40.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 20,816,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,260. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
