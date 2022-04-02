Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.85.

CGAU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,607,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

