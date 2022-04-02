Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CERS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,929. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $152,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $3,390,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Cerus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

