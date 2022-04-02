CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.10 ($102.31). 25,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.12 and its 200-day moving average is €115.66. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($152.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

