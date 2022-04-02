CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 2.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $103.51. 24,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,617,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

