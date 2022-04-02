Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 30,101 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Trevor Brown bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,847.52).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

