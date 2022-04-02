Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE GTLS traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $174.56. 516,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,627,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

