Charter Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

