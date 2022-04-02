Charter Trust Co. Buys Shares of 604 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.73. 1,477,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average is $316.03. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.