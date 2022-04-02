Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,102. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

