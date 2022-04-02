Charter Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,554,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,160,982. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

