Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,480 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,420.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.96. 3,204,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

