Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CWSRF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

