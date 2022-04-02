ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $850,730.67 and approximately $10,085.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.06 or 1.00111189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

